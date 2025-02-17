Razi Institute holding intl. seminar on venomous animals and antivenoms

TEHRAN – An international online seminar titled ‘Venomous Animals and Antivenoms: Bridging Science, Innovation and Global Health’ is being held at Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute in Tehran on February 17 and 18.

Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the event aims to introduce the institute as a manufacturing sci-hub for anti-venoms in the region, as the institute can not only export antivenoms but also transfer the technology to other nations, Mehr news agency reported.

The event has brought together many prominent researchers from different countries including Brazil, Thailand, England, Costa Rica, Nepal, and Oman.

The seminar serves as a platform to showcase the country’s scientific capabilities and develop scientific interactions and cooperation with reliable global centers.

It will cover various topics, including the mechanisms of venom action, epidemiology of venomous bites, innovations in anti-venom research, emergency treatments of victims in hospitals, and innovative technologies for anti-venom development.

Lowering production expenses for developing countries, featuring anti-venoms produced by the Razi Institute, and comparing them with those made in foreign countries are among other main goals.

Contrasted with those made in other nations, the domestically produced anti-venoms hold numerous advantages including being polyvalent (multiple) and capable of neutralizing venoms.

These features have made many countries interested in cooperating with the Razi Institute to manufacture antivenoms.

Razi Institute

Founded on January 6, 1925, in response to the devastating Rinderpest pandemic, the Razi Institute has been a pioneer in vaccine and serum production in Iran. Today, it offers a diverse portfolio of over 80 biological products, reflecting years of dedicated research and innovation by its scientists.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute operates six branches across Iran—in Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Kerman, Marand, and Arak—ensuring that local vaccine production and research needs are met, with its main facility located in Karaj.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Razi Cov Pars, the second Iranian-made vaccine for coronavirus, was developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute.

The vaccine is protein-based, which employs recombinant versions of the spike protein and tutors the immune system against the virus by producing antibodies.

It is developed in 3 doses. The first two doses are injectable and the third dose is intranasal. The second dose of the vaccine will be injected into the volunteers 21 days later and the third dose will be inhaled 51 days later.

The method applied in the production of this vaccine is in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) regulations.

The institute started working on the vaccine in February 2020 and after the initial stages, it passed the animal test phase in April 2020. It has developed 8 to 9 months of immunity.

COV-Pars was developed under the leadership of Iran’s Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Organization’s expertise.

At the end of the second phase of clinical trials, Cov Pars proved 80 percent of the immunogenicity.

A number of countries have requested to purchase the Iranian-made Cov Pars vaccine for COVID-19.

The Institute (affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture) was capable of producing 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of 2021.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute celebrated its 100th anniversary in a high-level ceremony on Sunday, 05 January 2025, in Tehran.

