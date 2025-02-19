Rediscovering Sepandarmazgan: Iran’s forgotten day of love

TEHRAN - Before Valentine’s Day, there was Sepandarmazgan, an occasion dedicated to cherishing women and love.

Sepandarmazgan, also known as Esfandegan, is still celebrated annually on the 5th of Esfand (which falls on February 23 this year). Originally, it honors Spenta Armaiti, a divine figure in Zoroastrianism associated with devotion and the earth.

Dating back to the Achaemenid era, Sepandarmazgan was a day to express gratitude to women, particularly wives, and mothers, with men offering gifts as tokens of appreciation. According to medieval historians such as Al-Biruni, Gardizi, and Mas'udi, this celebration was widely observed, with women resting from daily work while men took on their responsibilities and presented them with gifts.

Although Sepandarmazgan was once a widely cherished celebration, its prominence has diminished over time. However, in recent years, efforts have been made to revive this ancient Persian tradition as a cultural alternative to Valentine’s Day. With Western influences growing, some advocates of Iranian heritage encourage celebrating Sepandarmazgan as an authentic expression of Persian love and appreciation for women.

In its historical context, the festival involved feasting, exchanging of gifts, and communal gatherings. Common foods included raisins and pomegranate seeds, which symbolized prosperity and love. Today, while the festival is not as widely practiced, some Iranians seek to restore its significance, reminding people of its deep historical roots.

As awareness grows, many hope to see this ancient festival reclaim its place as a meaningful day of love and appreciation in Persian culture.

