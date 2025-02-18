Upgraded systems ready to counter any threat: Iranian air defense chief

TEHRAN – Iran's top air defense commander has declared the country fully prepared to counter any threat, emphasizing recent advancements in its defense capabilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference of Mahdavi Activists at the Shahid Khezravi Specialized Training Center on Tuesday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard told reporters that Iran's air defense forces are equipped with entirely domestically produced systems.

"Our armed forces and air defense are ready to confront any threat. All of our current equipment is 100% homegrown, designed and manufactured by our own experts. This technology surpasses potential threats," Sabahifard stated. "Look at our military exercises—the Bavar-373 system is a prime example."

He further highlighted ongoing upgrades, saying, "We have enhanced all our defense systems. The current and next-generation Bavar-373 are unmatched by any air defense system in the world."

In early February, with approval from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Chief of Staff appointed Brigadier General Sabahifard as the head of the Joint National Air Defense Headquarters while retaining his command of the Army’s Air Defense Force.

Brigadier General Rahimzadeh previously held the post.

Following his appointment as commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, Defense Minister Brigadier General Nasirzadeh met with Sabahifard to congratulate him.

During their meeting, Nasirzadeh praised Sabahifard’s appointment, citing his "faith, commitment, expertise, trustworthiness, and valuable experience." He wished him success in fulfilling the strategic objectives of the Islamic Republic under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence assessments suggest Israel may launch a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities within the next six months. According to reports compiled by the intelligence director for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites are considered potential targets.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded defiantly to the reports, warning that while Israel could destroy nuclear sites, Iran’s scientists would rebuild them.

"They are threatening to strike our nuclear facilities—Natanz or another site," Pezeshkian said. "Go ahead if you wish. Our young scientists built them, and if you destroy 100 sites, they will build 1,000 more."

He also condemned U.S. sanctions and diplomatic pressure, arguing that Washington seeks Iran’s surrender rather than genuine negotiations.

Iran has repeatedly warned that any attack on its nuclear program would provoke a military response.