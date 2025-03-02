Iran prepares to unveil upgraded version of ‘Bavar 373’ air defense system

TEHRAN – Iran is set to unveil a next-generation version of the “Bavar 373” air defense system, a development that military officials claim will establish it as one of the most advanced systems of its kind in the world.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base, confirmed the forthcoming reveal, asserting that the upgraded system will significantly enhance Iran’s defensive capabilities.

"The armed forces, especially the Army's Air Defense Force, are at the peak of their power and fully prepared to counter any threat," he declared in a statement released by the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office on Sunday.

Iran has long prioritized self-reliance in its military production, particularly in air defense technology, as it seeks to counter external threats. General Sabahifard emphasized that Iran’s air defense systems are predominantly domestically manufactured and have been continuously upgraded to address evolving security challenges.

He cited recent military drills as evidence of Iran’s growing defensive capabilities, noting that the enhanced Bavar 373 system had successfully engaged aerial targets in nighttime operations, demonstrating its ability to function effectively in low-visibility conditions.

Further emphasizing Iran’s progress, Sabahifard revealed that a newer generation of the Bavar 373 would soon be unveiled, adding: "This next-generation system will be incomparable to any other air defense system in the world."

According to General Sabahifard, Iran’s airspace remains impenetrable, thanks to the strong coordination and unity of its air defense forces.

Addressing senior military officials, he reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to developing an advanced air defense system that aligns with the strategic goals of the Islamic Revolution and meets the expectations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also stressed the need for continuous adaptation of military tactics and technology to stay ahead of emerging threats, stating that such adaptability would frustrate and deter adversaries.

"By continuously refining our strategies and technologies in line with emerging threats, we will ensure that our enemies remain uncertain and unable to act against us," he concluded.

In February 2025, Iran revealed an upgraded version, the Bavar 373-II, during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to an exhibition hosted by the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Organization. The enhancements introduced significant technological improvements, particularly in radar and independent launcher functionality.

One of its key upgrades was the introduction of independent launcher stations, where each transporter erector launcher (TELAR) was equipped with its own radar, enabling it to detect, track, and engage targets autonomously without relying on a central radar system.

The system’s detection and tracking ranges had also been extended, surpassing the original 320 km detection range and 260 km tracking range.

Additionally, its engagement range had been expanded from 200 km to 300 km with the integration of the advanced Sayyad 4B missiles, providing greater reach against aerial threats. Bavar 373-II could simultaneously track up to 60 targets and engage six at once, significantly improving Iran’s ability to handle multiple threats in complex combat scenarios.

The new, upgraded version is set to further enhance Iran’s multi-layered air defense network, reinforcing its deterrence capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

Since the start of the year, various branches of the Iranian armed forces have revealed a series of new weapons and equipment. A significant unveiling occurred last week when air defense units introduced the Monir system, touted as a potential game-changer in asymmetric warfare.

The Monir system excels at undetected identification of low-radar cross-section (RCS) threats, such as stealth drones. Its key features include 360-degree coverage, high mobility, and the ability to transmit real-time coordinates to other Iranian missile systems, like the Majid, enabling rapid neutralization of low-altitude incursions.

By operating passively, without emitting detectable signals, the Monir represents Iran's emphasis on survivable, next-generation detection technology. This provides a crucial advantage against adversaries employing radar-jamming tactics. The system’s seamless integration with engagement platforms demonstrates Tehran's layered defense doctrine, designed to counter even advanced aerial attacks.

In addition to the air defense advancements, the Iranian Army Ground Force recently received new shipments of heavy machinery, and the Navy has expanded its fleet with several new warships and fast attack craft.