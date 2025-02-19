NIGEB, University of Peshawar sign MOU to foster scientific ties

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (NIGEB), and the University of Peshawar, a top public university in Pakistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand scientific cooperation.

The MOU also involves exchanging professors and students, and conducting joint scientific projects, Mehr news agency reported.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani delegation headed by Ali Muhammad, the president of the University of Peshawar, paid a visit to the NIGEB. They commended the scientific, research progress, and laboratory infrastructure of the institute as being remarkable.

During a meeting, Muhammad said that the University of Peshawar has long been providing education in different fields like Chemistry, Plant Protection and Agriculture, Botany, Veterinary Medicine, Environmental Management, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and Environmental Engineering.

Highlighting the scientific commonalities between the two organizations, Muhammad proposed boosting scientific interactions by dispatching Pakistani professors and students to Iran to benefit from NIGEB training courses in genetic engineering and biotechnology, as well as implementing scientific projects in these fields.

The head of NIGEB, for his part, said that the institute is the main center of genetic engineering and biotechnology in Iran and the region. The scientific activities in the institute focus on meeting the needs of the country and the region.

The official went on to elaborate on a wide range of activities being carried out in different fields including early diagnosis of cancer, fundamental studies on olive fruit, cultivation of salt-tolerant grains and wheat, development of diagnostic kits for human, livestock, and poultry, as well as various vaccines like HPV and influenza.

National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

NIGEB was established in 1989 under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology. Since then, NIGEB has been given a mandate to undertake original, state-of-the-art research activities.

It was established with dual purposes of promoting research in avant-garde areas of biological sciences and biotechnology as well as providing advanced training and educational programs for scientists and students from other universities and academic institutions.

NIGEB is a pivotal hub for advancing the field of biotechnology in Iran, notable for its focus on multidisciplinary collaboration and ethical progress.

Impressively, they engage in both basic and applied research across various biotechnology sectors while considering the implications of technological commercialization and socio-economic impacts.

NIGEB’s commitment to global cooperation and knowledge sharing is essential, particularly in a domain as fast-evolving and globally connected as genetic engineering and biotechnology.

Their work not only propels the scientific community within Iran but also makes significant contributions to international efforts addressing complex issues in agriculture, industry, the environment, and health. This reflects a comprehensive approach to research and education in the field.

MT/MG