Trump calls Zelensky a ‘dictator without elections’ who duped US

President Donald Trump continued to attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, asserting in a social media post that the U.S. was duped into spending billions to help Ukraine defend itself following Russia’s 2022 invasion — and himself seemingly threatening the country’s existence.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. “A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Trump’s remarkable attack on the wartime president — which inflates the amount of money the U.S. provided in aid and asserts without evidence that half of it was “MISSING” — came after Zelensky said earlier on Wednesday that Trump was “surrounded by misinformation” in response to the president’s comments on Tuesday in which he blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

