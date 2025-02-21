Governor-general asks intl. tour operators to mirror Isfahan's peace and tranquility to the world

ISFAHAN – In a grand gathering aimed at enhancing global tourism relations, Isfahan province’s governor-general, Mehdi Jamalinejad, addressed an audience of over 100 tour operators and travel insiders from 25 countries on Wednesday evening.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Jamalinejad emphasized the tranquility and beauty of Isfahan to the world. He urged the tour operators to act as ambassadors of the city's spirit, highlighting its renowned hospitality, cultural heritage, and peaceful coexistence. "We want you to help us represent a true, peaceful face of Isfahan to the world. The city’s history of serenity and harmony is something that should be shared globally."

Held at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce's conference center, the grand gathering was an official start for a five-day major event that welcomed about 100 international tour operators for a familiarization (fam) tour and a series of B2B meetings with Iranian colleagues to explore tourism cooperation opportunities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the governor-general highlighted Isfahan province's rich cultural offerings, mentioning the region's 22,000 unique historical, natural, and cultural attractions. He noted that the city alone boasts over 1,200 invaluable historical sites, each reflecting Iran’s unparalleled architectural heritage. "Isfahan is not just a city; it is a living museum," he said, referring to its vast array of historical sites, including the iconic Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the famous Khaju Bridge.

Amir Keshani, the president of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, underlines the city's longstanding reputation as a symbol of interfaith peace and cooperation.

He underlined that the city’s legacy extends beyond architecture, with Isfahan also being known as a center for craftsmanship.

The governor-general said that Isfahan is home to over 4,500 artisanal workshops—more than any other city globally—and that the city’s rich heritage in traditional arts such as carpet weaving, pottery, and metalwork stands as a testament to its historical significance. "Isfahan’s artisans are the soul of our culture, and we are proud to continue this legacy," he said.

Jamalinejad underlined that Isfahan holds prestigious international titles, including being named the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" in 2006. The city will also be recognized as the "Tourism Capital of Asian Cities" in 2025. He spoke about the city’s potential to attract diverse types of tourism, from cultural and geotourism to agricultural and health tourism, emphasizing its appeal to both leisure and business visitors.

Other key figures addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of Isfahan’s rich history, diverse culture, and unique artisanship in attracting international visitors.

Amir Keshani, the president of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, for his part, reflected on Isfahan's longstanding reputation as a symbol of interfaith peace and cooperation. Keshani invited the international tour operators to explore Isfahan’s unique historical sites, where diverse religious communities -- Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians -- have lived side by side in harmony for centuries.

"Isfahan is a city of peace, and for centuries, people from various faiths have coexisted peacefully. There has never been a recorded conflict among the followers of different religions here," Keshani said. He then welcomed the visitors, describing Isfahan as a place that embodies respect, friendship, and mutual understanding.

Another speaker at the event, Mojgan Izadi, the chairperson of the Tourism, Handicrafts, and Carpet Commission of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of showing the world a different image of Iran.

"In this gathering, we are proud to host participants from over 22 countries to present the true face of Isfahan, a clear-cut contrast to the often-negative portrayal of Iran in the media," she said.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Izadi described Isfahan as not just a city, but a representative of Iranian culture, art, and history, inviting the guests to immerse themselves in the city's ambiance and witness its enduring beauty firsthand.

Izadi also discussed a study during the session, which was a comparative analysis between the cultural heritage and tourist attractions of Isfahan and Paris. For example, the study compared the Champs-Élysées in Paris with Isfahan's Chahar Bagh Street.

The five-day event named "Isfahan Tour Operator Meeting", is organized by Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture in close collaboration with several governmental bodies and the private sector aimed to foster deeper collaboration between Iranian tourism professionals and international counterparts. It is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing Isfahan’s status as a global tourism destination.

As the event continues with different tours and business meetings, a message is clear: Isfahan is not only a city of history but a living symbol of cultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence, ready to welcome the world with open arms.

Photo: Isfahan province’s governor-general, Mehdi Jamalinejad, addresses an audience of over 100 tour operators and travel insiders from 25 countries in the ancient city of Isfahan, February 19, 2025.