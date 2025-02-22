Men’s self-care app to be launched

TEHRAN –The health ministry has developed the first men’s self-care application utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and plans to launch it this week.

The application aims to address men’s problems in referring to medical centers since most of them are at work when the centers are providing services, IRNA quoted Alireza Raeisi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

The health ministry is also planning to design a self-care application, using AI, and modern technologies, for the top ten widespread diseases among women. Registering their information in the app, they will be able to follow up on their health issues, Raeisi added.

The official went on to say that the health ministry has already designed a virtual training program for the prevention and treatment of different diseases including breast, colon, and prostate cancers. Currently, the pilot program is being implemented in the city of Qom; it is planned to be implemented nationwide in the next Iranian calendar year, which will start on March 21.

Men’s health week

The national men’s health week was held from June 13 to 19, 2024 with the theme ‘healthy men, strong and young Iran.”

Men’s health week is an annual observance that aims to raise awareness about the health challenges faced by men and promote strategies for better physical and mental well-being.

The week aims to raise awareness of men’s health and to encourage all men to seek help to address any health concerns that they may be experiencing.

The international men’s health week was created in 1994 to heighten awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

Iran’s health system ‘a role model’ in world

In January, President Masoud Pezeshkian called the country’s health system a role model in the region and even the world thanks to its unique, particularly primary healthcare, services.

In a letter addressing a national seminar held in Mashhad to honor healthcare staff including nursing aids, Pezeshkian lauded the substantial progress made in the health sector, the health ministry’s website reported.

The president said these remarkable achievements are the results of health workers’ ceaseless efforts, such as providing vaccination and prenatal care for pregnant mothers, controlling infectious diseases, promoting health education, sharing knowledge, and training new generations of health staff nationwide.

The notable increase in life expectancy, reduction in infant mortality rate, control of infectious diseases, and reduction in complications from chronic diseases are all due to health workers’ dedication and commitment.

Pezeshkian also commended the ongoing health programs such as universal health coverage and family physician programs, which have made comprehensive and continuous healthcare accessible to millions.

The president went on to say that the administration recognizes the untiring efforts and services of all health workers, and is determined to elevate the country’s health system to its rightful and deserving position, utilizing health workers’ valuable capacities and potentials.

