Tehran to host OIC science ministers in spring

TEHRAN –Iran will play host to the science ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the upcoming spring, Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has said.

During a meeting with the Secretary General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, about two weeks ago, Simaei-Sarraf announced Iran's readiness to expand scientific and technological cooperation with OIC, particularly on establishing science and technology parks, as well as exchanging professors and students to boost Iran’s international interactions, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Iran’s ranking among Islamic countries

According to the Web of Science, Iran (with 17,458 documents) ranks first in neural network technology as well as multi-agent systems (with 351 documents) among Islamic countries.

The country secures a ranking of 6th in neural network technology and 12th in multi-agent systems globally.

Iran ranks second in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics among Islamic nations.

The report has included data in a twenty-year period from 2004 to 2023.

According to the report, with 606 publications on three-dimensional printing over a span of ten years, Iran ranks second among Islamic nations.

The report has included data from 2014 to 2023.

The country’s global ranking in 3D printing publications is 22, IRNA reported.

According to report released by the Web of Science in January, three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing publications in Iran experienced notable growth from 2010 to 2023.

University of Tehran (with 83 documents), Amirkabir University of Technology (with 83 documents), Tarbiat Modarres University (with 40 documents), and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with 37 documents) had the highest number of publications.

Iran, with 65 documents, ranks first among Islamic countries in four-dimensional (4D) printing and ranks 11 globally.

Sharing technological expertise with Islamic nations

In May 2023, the deputy science minister said Iran is ready to share its technological expertise with other Islamic countries.

Science and technology should be applied in order to create world peace and human justice, and Muslim countries can bring peace and progress not only to the Muslim nations but also to human beings with unity and empathy, Vahid Haddadi-Asl said, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks at the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dialogue Platform (OIC-15) which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 25-26.

“Over the past years, despite the cruel sanctions imposed by the global arrogance against the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have seen significant progress in the fields of education, research, and technology, which is a sign of reliance on Iranian scholars and scientists. We are always ready to share our technological expertise with other Islamic countries.”

