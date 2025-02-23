New Chamber St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-The New Chamber St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Yaroslav Zaboyarkin will perform along with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Vahdat Hall on February 24.

The event is part of the cultural project “Musical Bridge: Tehran-St. Petersburg,” supported by the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives of Russia and organized in collaboration with the Rudaki Foundation, Honaronline reported.

In the concert, more than 30 Russian artists, as part of the New Chamber St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, alongside members of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, will perform pieces from classical music as well as selected works by Iranian composers. Dmitry Ganenko is the project manager of this performance.

The project is organized to expand collaborative activities with regional artists. In the future, more artists from Iran will collaborate with Russian orchestras.

