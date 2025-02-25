Iranian, Iraqi universities ink MOU on health ties

TEHRAN –Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences and the University of Meisan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster their scientific and academic cooperation in the health sector.

The MOU focuses on expanding academic ties, sharing expertise, and boosting health tourism, the health ministry website reported.

Accordingly, the MOU centers around exchanging professors and students, holding joint educational courses, conducting research projects, and publishing scientific articles collaboratively, as well. Boosting health tourism would facilitate Iraqi patients’ admission to Iranian medical centers.

Iran is highly renowned in advanced medical fields such as cell therapy, gene therapy, and reproduction. The country has developed several approved cellular products, and new drugs for the treatment of hard-to-treat diseases are going through the clinical trial stage, Masoud Habibi, an official with the health ministry said.

The president of Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, Hatam Boustani, for his part, said, “The memorandum of understanding will help strengthen regional cooperation and improve the welfare of communities; it promotes the two universities’ joint commitment to enhancing educational progress and providing health services.”

For his turn, the Chancellor of Maisan University, Adel Man’e Al-Kaabi, welcomed signing MOUs on scientific research projects, calling it a great opportunity to foster scientific and educational ties.

Iraq seeking to boost health co-op with Iran

In January 2024, the Iraqi cultural and academic advisor in Tehran called for the expansion of health and medical cooperation with Iran.

“We are very pleased that memorandums of understanding in the field of health and higher education have been signed between Iran’s ministry of health and Iraq’s ministries of health and higher education,” Yasser Abdulzahra, said.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with former Health Minister Bahram Einollahi.

“While adhering to these agreements, we want to expand cooperation between Iran and Iraq in all areas,” the Iraqi official stressed.

He went on to say that over 80,000 Iraqi students are studying in Iran, and more than 40 Iraqi chancellors participated in the Science Week conference held in Mashhad in October 2023, which signifies the close academic relations between Iran and Iraq. “We hope to be able to implement the road map prepared by the Ministry of Health of Iran.”

Einollahi, for his part, said that cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of health should be unlimited.

“We emphasize these interactions to extend and include Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.”

Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraq at all levels including academic training or short-term training courses and hopes that cooperation will lead to meeting the needs of the health sector in Iraq including specialists, subspecialists, and fellowships, he concluded.

Photo: The president of Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, Hatam Boustani (L) and the Chancellor of Maisan University, Adel Man’e Al-Kaabi