Iranian president invited to visit Malaysia

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran is invited to visit Malaysia by the country’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The message of invitation was delivered by Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan in a meeting with Pezeshkian on Wednesday afternoon.

Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to strengthen ties with all Muslim states, including Malaysia, in different areas.

Iran hosted joint commission meeting between the two countries after a 17-year pause.

Pezeshkian said it is necessary to facilitate commercial ties and share experiences in different economic, scientific and technological areas between the two countries through the joint commission.

Consolidating ties and cooperation between Muslim states, including between Iran and Malaysia, are essential given the current situation in the world, the president said.

He went on to say, “If the Zionist regime is committing crimes and launches aggression in the region it is because the Muslim states are indifferent toward each other”.

The president was openly referring to Israel’s nearly 16 months of indescribable crimes against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and its deadly and destructive attacks on Lebanon.

Pezeshkian also said it highly important to establish close coordination between Muslim states’ officials to heal differences and clear up misunderstandings.

The Malaysian foreign minister also sent the warm greetings of his country’s king and prime minister to the Iranian president and said relations between Malaysia and Iran are “friendly”. The chief diplomat also said Malaysia is eager to develop ties with Iran and make use of Iran’s experiences, especially in areas of science, technology, food industry and agriculture. He also called for academic ties.

Mohammad Hasan also called Iran “a land of scientists and leading researchers” who are internationally famous and Malaysia is interested to make use of Iran's scientific capacities in line with the interests of the two countries.

The foreign minister also said Kuala Lumpur and Tehran share common position on Middle East and international issues, especially the Palestine issue. “Like the Islamic Republic of Iran we condemn the crimes and genocide against the oppressed people of Gaza and also condemn any plot or move to forcefully dislocate the Palestinians from their homes and lands.”

The Malaysian foreign minister visited Iran on Tuesday to participate in the joint commission meeting.