Iran not opposed to talks but won’t give in to ‘bullies’, Pezeshkian says 

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations but will not succumb to "bullies”, while reiterating that the country seeks peace and tranquility in the West Asia region.

During a meeting with government directors in Tehran Province, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's willingness to negotiate but stressed that the country will not yield to bullying powers or engage in talks under pressure.

“We should not be afraid of sanctions,” Pezeshkian said Thursday in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which seeks to bring Iran's crude exports to zero. “Some assert that there is no alternative but to negotiate with them [the United States.] We did not say we would not negotiate, but we are not supposed to capitulate to bullies,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he criticized those who bomb civilians while claiming to advocate for human rights and insisted that Iran must retain its defense capabilities. “They tell us not to possess missiles and munitions so that they can bomb they can bomb us whenever they want, leaving us unable to defend ourselves,” he said.

He also highlighted that Iran seeks peace and serenity with other Muslim countries and has not created regional tensions, attributing the tensions to Israel's actions supported by the U.S. “Iran has not generated tensions in the region. Israel is directly accountable. It is the Zionist regime which carries out acts of aggression anywhere and is not afraid of anybody due to U.S. support,” the president said.

