Shush prepares to welcome Nowruz vacationers

TEHRAN - The historical city of Shush, home to the ancient city of Susa and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is gearing up to host Nowruz travelers with a range of cultural, historical, and religious attractions.

Omid Sabripour, the governor of Shush, on Saturday emphasized the city's global reputation as a significant cultural and tourism hub. “Shush is not only famous across Iran but is also internationally recognized for its rich history and heritage,” he stated in an interview.

With Nowruz coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan this year, authorities have implemented special arrangements to ensure visitors can comfortably explore the city’s attractions, including the Shrine of Prophet Daniel and the Fath ol-Mobin war memorial, which hold great religious and historical significance.

Sabripour assured that security measures and essential services have been arranged to facilitate a smooth experience for tourists. Officials anticipate a 40-50% increase in visitor numbers this year due to favorable weather conditions. Additionally, several schools have been designated as temporary accommodations for travelers, pending final approval by the local travel commission.

Located 115 kilometers northwest of Ahvaz, Shush is one of Iran’s most important ancient cities. The UNESCO-listed Susa archaeological site, inscribed in 2015, includes key landmarks such as the Apadana Palace, the Shaour Palace, the Eastern Gate, and the French Castle.

Shush is also home to the Tchogha Zanbil Ziggurat, another UNESCO World Heritage site, and features historical remains from multiple civilizations, including the Achaemenid, Sassanian, Parthian, and Islamic periods, making it a prime destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Earlier this month, Sabripour announced plans to establish sister city partnerships with Najaf, Paris, and Athens. “These potential collaborations aim to enhance Shush’s global cultural, tourism, and historical ties,” Sabripour added.

Shush is overlapped with the ancient city of Susa, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Situated between the Karkheh and Dez rivers in southwest Iran, Susa was once one of the most important and glamorous cities of the ancient world. Susa, which has been inhabited for thousands of years, embraces several layers of superimposed urban settlements from around the late 5th millennium BC until the 13th century CE.

The ancient town served as the capital of Elam (Susiana) and the administrative capital of the Achaemenian king Darius I and his successors from 522 BC. Moreover, Susa was once part of the kingdom of Elam between Babylon and ancient Persia as the lower Zagros Mountains of Persia descended into the Mesopotamian region.

Susa continued its magnificence and remained a strategic center during the Parthian and Sasanian periods, the empires that ruled this region during the Roman period. Today, Susa comprises three archeological mounds and covers around a square kilometer. One may visit the excavated mounds and try to imagine what it was like during its heyday as the capital of what was then the largest Empire in the world. Furthermore, at the archeological site, one can see Ardeshir's palace, and various excavated administrative, residential, and other monuments.

It also embraces the Tomb of Daniel, a traditional burial place of the biblical figure. Various locations have been named for the site, but the tomb in Susa is the most widely accepted site, it was first mentioned by Benjamin of Tudela, who visited Western Asia between 1160 and 1163.

AM