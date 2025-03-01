Tehran committed to enhancing cooperation with UAE: deputy FM

TEHRAN – In a high-level diplomatic meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi emphasized Tehran’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based on shared interests and regional stability.

The Joint Iran-UAE Committee Meeting on Political Consultations, which took place on Friday, was co-chaired by Takht-Ravanchi and Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Assistant Minister for Political Affairs. The discussions centered on expanding political and economic collaboration while addressing pressing regional and international developments.

Takht-Ravanchi underscored Iran’s foreign policy focus on fostering strong ties with neighboring nations, describing the meeting as an essential step in deepening bilateral coordination. He stressed the importance of expediting the implementation of existing agreements and identifying new areas of cooperation to further solidify Iran-UAE relations.

Beyond bilateral matters, the Iranian diplomat also addressed broader regional concerns, urging unity among Islamic nations in countering Israel’s aggressive policies in Palestine. He pointed to the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ summit as an opportunity for Muslim-majority countries to adopt a unified stance against Israeli-American genocidal actions which are aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

Nusseibeh, representing the UAE, reaffirmed her country’s dedication to strengthening comprehensive ties with Iran. She expressed optimism that ongoing diplomatic engagements would facilitate the effective implementation of agreements and enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. She also reiterated the UAE’s firm opposition to any plans that would forcibly displace Gaza’s population.

Both nations welcomed the progress achieved in key areas of collaboration, including economic, consular, and security matters. They reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating discussions on finalizing agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) under negotiation, particularly in relation to the Joint Economic Commission, Consular Committees, and Coast Guard Cooperation Meetings.