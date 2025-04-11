Iran, Slovakia launch new round of political talks in Bratislava

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, met with senior Slovak officials on Wednesday as part of a new round of political consultations between the two countries.

Invited by his Slovak counterpart, Marek Estok, Takht-Ravanchi held wide-ranging discussions in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, focusing on bilateral ties and key developments across regional and international arenas.

The talks between the deputy ministers covered cooperation in political, economic, cultural, academic, and consular fields. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual respect and shared interests, emphasizing the will of their governments to deepen ties across various sectors.

In a significant outcome of the visit, the two deputy ministers signed a supplementary agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation—an important step in strengthening economic relations.

Takht-Ravanchi also held a separate meeting with Marian Kery, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council. The two officials discussed ways to expand parliamentary cooperation and enhance engagement on both legislative and diplomatic fronts.

Iran, Serbia reinforce diplomatic and economic cooperation

Belgrade – Continuing his regional diplomatic tour, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, visited Serbia on Thursday to take part in the third round of political consultations with Serbian officials.

Hosted by Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Damjan Jovic, the consultations focused on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing developments in regional and global affairs.

The two deputy ministers explored cooperation in political, economic, cultural, academic, and consular domains. The second session of talks addressed the latest international and regional dynamics affecting both nations.

Both sides stressed the importance of expanding partnerships, particularly in trade and economic sectors, underscoring a mutual desire to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible cooperation.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Iran’s School of International Relations and Serbia’s Diplomatic Academy—marking a step forward in academic and diplomatic collaboration.

During his time in Belgrade, Takht-Ravanchi also held talks with Tanja Jovic, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Serbian President, and Aleksandar Vulin, Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister, to further reinforce high-level diplomatic engagement.