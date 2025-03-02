Over 660m liters of liquid fuel delivered to power plants in a week

TEHRAN - Iran supplied 660.236 million liters of liquid fuel to power plants from February 23 to March 1, marking a 44 percent increase compared to the same period last year, as the country faced an unprecedented cold wave.

According to the latest data, daily fuel deliveries peaked at 113 million liters on February 25, reflecting a 205 percent increase from the 37 million liters delivered on the same day last year, Shana reported.

Other key figures include 84 million liters on February 24, up 39 percent year-on-year; 84 million liters on February 26, up 47 percent from 57.238 million liters last year; 110 million liters on February 27, up 64 percent from 67.185 million liters last year; 89 million liters on February 28, up 53 percent year-on-year; 104 million liters on February 29, up 24 percent from last year; and 76.236 million liters on March 1, down from 96.196 million liters a year earlier.

Despite harsh weather and heavy snowfall disrupting fuel transportation, the Oil Ministry implemented emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted power generation across the country.

The ministry coordinated with local authorities to clear transport routes and deployed additional tankers to supply fuel to power plants in remote areas.

Iran relies heavily on fossil fuels for electricity generation, with natural gas accounting for a significant portion of the country's energy mix. However, during peak winter months, when residential gas consumption surges, authorities increasingly turn to liquid fuels such as diesel and fuel oil to maintain power supply. The recent surge in liquid fuel deliveries underscores the challenges Iran faces in balancing domestic energy demand with its long-term plans to expand renewable energy sources.

In recent years, the government has sought to modernize its power sector by investing in more efficient thermal power plants and exploring alternative energy sources, including solar and wind. However, the country’s aging infrastructure and international sanctions limiting access to advanced technology have slowed progress. The increased reliance on liquid fuel also raises concerns over air pollution, as burning fuel oil contributes to higher emissions, particularly in major urban centers.

Moving forward, Iranian officials have emphasized the need to enhance energy efficiency and expand domestic refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported fuel components. The current crisis highlights the urgency of these efforts, as energy security remains a key priority for the government amid fluctuating weather patterns and rising consumption.

EF/