Iran calls for expansion of tourism cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN – Ali Najafi, the Iranian Deputy First Vice-President for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation, has underscored the need to strengthen tourism collaboration between the Islamic Republic and Kyrgyzstan.

During his visit to Bishkek on Saturday, Najafi held separate meetings with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Economy Minister Bakyt Sydykov, where discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors, particularly tourism, Mehr reported.

The officials also explored avenues to facilitate greater exchange of tourists and promote cultural interactions between the two nations. They also stressed the importance of continued dialogue and high-level visits to advance cooperation efforts.

Besides, Najafi highlighted Iran’s recent achievement of gaining observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union, describing it as a crucial opportunity to expand economic partnerships with member states, including Kyrgyzstan.

