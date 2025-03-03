Tehran urges Kabul to be more decisive in war on drugs

TEHRAN –Iran has asked Afghanistan to be more decisive in the fight against narcotics.

Ordering a ban on cultivating, buying, and selling of narcotics in Afghanistan was a very good measure that can lead to better results through drawing an integrated strategy by the Afghan government, IRNA quoted deputy interior minister, Ali-Akbar Pour-Jamshidian, as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with an Afghan delegation, headed by Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Hamkar, the Afghan deputy interior minister, in Tehran on Monday.

Highlighting that Iran has long been hosting Afghans and pointing to the close relations between the two nations, Pour-Jamshidian said that Iran aims to foster cooperation and interactions between the two countries to resolve the current issues.

He also talked about the water rights, saying that since the two sides are willing to address challenges, we can solve this problem, which can contribute to enhancing collaborations in security and economy sectors.

The official went on to propose the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Afghan anti-narcotics police in the first step, and the anti narcotics force (ANF) of Pakistan in the second step, to combat drug trafficking more effectively.

“Today, the war on drug trafficking is a scientific task. Traditional methods are not working anymore. Fortunately, the Iranian Anti-Narcotics police is equipped with the most up-to-date equipment and training.

The country can share its experiences and expertise with Afghanistan,” he added.

Hamkar, for his part, lauding Iran’s efforts in hosting Afghans, said that over the past 45 years, there has been no limitation on poppy cultivation and buying and selling narcotics, but it has changed now.

The official said the two countries can enhance cooperation by replacing poppy cultivation.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has always lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

Due to its geographic proximity to Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran serves as both a destination and a transit route for illicit drug trafficking, especially opioids and recently methamphetamine produced in Afghanistan.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

MT/MG