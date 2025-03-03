UN Tourism chief highlights Iran’s role in travel industry

TEHRAN – UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has emphasized the need to enhance cooperation with Iran to foster sustainable development in the tourism industry.

In a letter to Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi-Amiri, Pololikashvili highlighted the country’s pivotal role in the global tourism system, according to a press release issued by the Ministry on Monday.

Pololikashvili lauded the organizational quality and high level of participation at the 18th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition held last month in the Iranian capital. He described the event as a distinguished platform that showcases innovative frameworks for international tourism interactions, effectively bridging public and private sector initiatives.

Moreover, Pololikashvili referred to a report by Ian Wilko, the director of affiliated members and public-private partnerships at UN Tourism, which further highlighted the strategic importance of Tehran’s tourism exhibition. He noted that the event has firmly established itself as one of the most significant international forums for exchanging experiences, facilitating policy dialogue, and uncovering new investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Looking ahead, the secretary-general proposed two key initiatives for future cooperation between Iran and UN Tourism.

The first initiative involves planning and organizing the forthcoming Urban Tourism Conference in Tehran, which he believes will bolster Iran’s role in shaping global urban tourism strategies. The second calls for enhanced engagement between Iran and the network of UN Tourism’s affiliated members, aimed at strengthening scientific, technical, and investment ties within the Iranian tourism industry.

Pololikashvili concluded his letter by reaffirming UN Tourism’s commitment to continuing constructive dialogue with Iran. He emphasized the importance of mutual capacities for sustainable tourism development, deepening tourism diplomacy, and increasing international synergy in the sector.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM