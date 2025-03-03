D8 secretary-general lauds Iran’s tourism diplomacy in official letter

TEHRAN – In an official correspondence, Isaka Abdulkadir Imam, Secretary-General of the Developing Eight (D8) Organization, extended his gratitude to Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, for the warm hospitality extended during the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition.

In his letter, Abdulkadir Imam commended the success of the exhibition, noting it as a testament to the prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in tourism diplomacy. He emphasized the importance of maintaining targeted and purposeful interactions and harnessing the potential for convergence within the regional tourism ecosystem.

Key strategic proposals outlined in the letter include the allocation of a dedicated exhibition hall for D8 member countries at the upcoming 19th International Tourism Exhibition in Tehran. Abdulkadir Imam described this initiative as a pivotal step toward strengthening economic diplomacy and fostering regional collaboration in the tourism industry.

Furthermore, the secretary-general proposed a joint meeting involving deputy ministers of culture and tourism from D8 member countries and private sector stakeholders to create a shared roadmap for joint investments in tourism, promoting sustainable development and maximizing the mutual capacities of the member nations.

He also reiterated the commitment of the D8 Secretariat to pursue and operationalize these strategic initiatives. He requested that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts consider the D8 Secretariat as a key partner in the planning process for the 2026 exhibition, a move he believes will facilitate timely communication, enhance effective interactions, and ensure robust participation by member countries.

The letter underlines a mutual commitment to deepening strategic cooperation and developing innovative capacities in both regional and international tourism arenas.

Abdulkadir Imam attended the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition which was held from February 11 to 14 in the Iranian capital.

AM