Leader allocates money to free prisoners in Ramadan

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has allotted 40 billion rials (some $44,000) to help release prisoners of unintentional crimes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan (started on March 2nd).

Each year in the holy month of Ramadan, officials and benefactors hold gatherings to raise money to help release prisoners of unintentional crime.

In March 2024, the Leader earmarked 20 billion rials (some $22,000) for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Over 7,000 prisoners freed in 9 months

During the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – December 20, 2024), a total of 7,706 prisoners of unintentional crimes were released.

Of the total prisoners who were in prison due to financial crimes, 7,282 were male, and 424 were female, Mehr news agency reported.

Tehran, Fars, and Isfahan provinces had the highest number of prisoners of involuntary crimes with 2,570, 1,295, and 1,186 cases, respectively.

On the occasion of National Mother’s Day, which fell on December 22 this year, a total of 1,000 female prisoners of unintentional crimes were released across the country.

National Woman’s Day (also called Mother’s Day), coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh, the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Currently, there are over 600 women imprisoned for unintentional crimes, IRIB reported.

In the last three decades, benefactors have helped release more than 170,000 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

In March 2023, heads of the three branches of the government donated sums of money to help release prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Late President Ebrahim Raisi, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf allocated a total of 8.6 billion rials (about $16,000) for the issue, IRNA reported.

