Qazvin’s Jameh Mosque: a testament to centuries of architectural brilliance

TEHRAN - The Jameh Mosque of Qazvin, also known as the Friday Mosque of Qazvin, stands as one of Iran’s oldest and most historically significant mosques.

Celebrated for its ancient origins and stunning Seljuk architecture, this monumental structure has evolved over centuries, reflecting the artistic and architectural styles of various historical periods. Today, it remains a must-visit destination for tourists and architecture enthusiasts exploring the ancient Iranian city.

Originally built on the site of a Sassanian fire temple, the mosque traces its foundation back to 807 CE (192 AH), when the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al-Rashid ordered its construction. Over time, the mosque underwent significant expansion and renovations under different dynasties, each leaving its distinct mark on the structure.

The Seljuk rulers (1038-1194) added two iwans to the north, while the Safavid dynasty (1501-1732) contributed the southern and western iwans, along with arcades. The Qajar period (1779-1924) saw further expansion and restoration efforts, ensuring the mosque’s preservation and continued significance.

Architectural grandeur

As a prime example of a four-iwan mosque, the Jameh Mosque of Qazvin features a large central courtyard flanked by iwans on all four sides. The courtyard, measuring nearly 4,000 square meters, is one of the largest in Iran and includes a central fountain, enhancing the mosque’s serene ambiance.

Among its iwans, the southern iwan stands out as the most significant. Constructed under Safavid ruler Abbas II in the seventeenth century, it is a towering structure, measuring 14.5 meters in width and 21 meters in height. Behind it lies a square prayer hall with a mihrab on its southern wall. Dating back to the Seljuk period, this hall is roofed by an impressive double-shelled dome, a remarkable feat of medieval engineering. The dome, adorned with floral tilework, remains in excellent condition compared to others of its era.

The northern iwan, originally attributed to the Safavid ruler Tahmasp, was later renovated during the Qajar period. This elevated structure, flanked by two 25-meter-high minarets, adds to the mosque’s grandeur. The western iwan, commissioned by Safavid ruler Soleiman, provides access to the mosque’s rear corridors. The eastern iwan, built in the nineteenth century by Qazvin’s governor, remains unornamented, offering a contrast to the richly decorated other sections.

Exquisite ornamentation

The mosque is primarily constructed of brick, with select areas adorned with tilework and inscriptions. The main prayer hall is the most elaborately decorated section, featuring a beautifully crafted mihrab and minbar made of stone. The upper walls showcase intricate floral motifs and small polychrome tiles. Kufic and Sols inscriptions, celebrated for their precision and artistic excellence, adorn the walls, serving as valuable references for calligraphy studies even after nine centuries.

Muqarnas decorations, a hallmark of Islamic architecture, embellish the iwans. In the northern iwan, the muqarnas are crafted from stucco, while the southern iwan features exposed brick muqarnas. The twin northern minarets, clad in colorful floral-patterned tiles, further enhance the mosque’s aesthetic appeal.

Exploring the mosque today

Visitors enter the mosque through an eastern portal leading to a narrow corridor that opens into the vast courtyard. The central fountain, along with a ten-step staircase leading to an underground canal, adds to the site’s charm. Two smaller courtyards, located in the northwest and northeast corners, provide additional spaces for exploration.

Recognized as a national monument, the Jameh Mosque of Qazvin continues to attract scholars, historians, and tourists alike. Its unparalleled inscriptions, historical significance, and architectural brilliance make it an essential stop for anyone visiting Qazvin. Whether admired for its historical depth, architectural mastery, or cultural relevance, this mosque stands as a timeless testament to Iran’s rich heritage.

Glimpses of Qazvin

Situated some 150 km northwest of Tehran, Qazvin was the capital of the Safavid Empire for over forty years (1555–1598) and is nowadays known as the calligraphy capital of Iran.

The city has sometimes been of central importance at major moments in Iranian history. It was initially founded by Shapur I (r. 240–270), the second ruler of the Sasanian Empire. It was refounded by Shapur II (r. 309–379), who established a coin mint there. Under the Sasanians, Qazvin functioned as a frontier town against the neighboring Daylamites, who made incursions into the area.

It was captured by invading Arabs around 644 CE and destroyed by Hulagu Khan in the 13th century. In 1555, after the Ottoman capture of Tabriz, Shah Tahmasp (1524–1576) made Qazvin the capital of the Safavid Empire, a status that Qazvin retained for half a century until Abbas the Great moved the capital to Isfahan in 1598. Today, it is a provincial capital that has been an important cultural center throughout its history.

AM