Iran-Eurasia free agreement will open new horizon

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan discussed the approval of the Iran-Eurasia Free Trade Agreement and wrote: Iran's access to the markets of this region with this size, population, and capacity can create job opportunities in addition to strengthening economic cooperation and increasing economic growth, trade, and development of the country.

The operationalization of the Iran-Eurasia Free Trade Agreement and Iran's presence in this market, in addition to creating jobs, provides the necessary platform for attracting foreign and domestic investment in the southern and northern free zones. Given that Iran's economy is mainly dependent on the government and lacks the ability to compete with foreigners, entering regional agreements can provide the basis for Iran's competitiveness and prepare the ground for the country to enter international markets. Implementing free trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union states in a situation where the United States has imposed unfair sanctions against Iran is a positive step towards developing Iranian trade and can play an effective role in strengthening our national economy.

Sobh-e-No: Ill-fated destiny of countries dependent on foreigners

In an article, Sobh-e-No dealt with the meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, and quoted Farhad Pashavand, an expert on West Asia affairs, as saying: The recent meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House is not only a symbol of profound changes in American foreign policy, but also a serious warning to countries dependent on Washington. This bitter experience proves that only by strengthening domestic power and creating an independent and resilient economy Iran can withstand global threats and crises. Instead of trusting the hollow promises of foreign powers, especially the United States, Iran should strengthen its capabilities in various political, economic, military, and social fields. The experiences of countries such as Ukraine and Afghanistan clearly show that dependence on foreign powers can lead to unpleasant fates. Therefore, instead of relying on hollow promises, Iran should resist global challenges by strengthening its independence and pursuing a strong and resilient economy.

Hamshahri: Grossi's new claims against Iran

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed Grossi's new remarks about Iran’s uranium enrichment program and wrote: The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, repeating his politically-oriented claims, said Iran is the only non-nuclear weapons country that is enriching uranium to 60 percent, and this is worrying. In its negotiations with the Agency, Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the remaining safeguards issues should be resolved through a technical and not political mechanism, but the approach adopted by certain Western countries has always prevented the resolution of these disputes. In addition, Iran has objected to some biased actions by the Agency, including the publication of unconstructive reports and covert cooperation with Western intelligence agencies. However, Grossi once again ignored Iran's position and repeated his political claims at the recent meeting of the Board of Governors, calling for intensified monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities. The Islamic Republic of Iran insists that only if all parties to the JCPOA return to their commitments and lift sanctions it will be possible to return to square one.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Negotiations needed to save economy

Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed the possibility of a decrease in Iranian oil sales in an interview with Pedram Soltani, an entrepreneur. He suggests Donald Trump’s first term in the White House and the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran led to a significant decrease in Iranian oil sales. Currently, there is a possibility that Trump’s sanctions against Iran would be intensified and tough sanctions be applied against Iran. Since Trump has begun his presidency just recently, countries that buy Iranian oil will not be willing to confront him, even on issues such as purchasing Iranian oil. Thus, the scenario of a decrease in Iranian oil sales in the short term is very likely. As sanctions and stricter measures are imposed on buyers of Iranian oil, the selling costs will increase. It means the same oil will be sold through more sophisticated methods or on the black market, and as a result, the government’s oil income will decrease further. Therefore, it must be admitted that the cost of circumventing Trump’s maximum pressure sanctions will be considerable and huge. Negotiations are an appropriate tool to prevent this from happening. We, like other countries in the world, will have to negotiate and seek agreements at the global level.