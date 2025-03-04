Tehran, Doha explore new avenues for cooperation in key diplomatic meetings

TEHRAN – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has visited Qatar, where he engaged in discussions with senior Qatari officials to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X on Monday, Gharibabadi announced that during his one-day trip to Doha, he met with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the meetings focused on strengthening Iran-Qatar relations, addressing shared concerns, and identifying opportunities to expand cooperation between the two nations. He emphasized that both sides expressed a commitment to deepening ties in various sectors.

During his visit, Gharibabadi also toured Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee, where he held discussions with its chairperson. The two agreed on the importance of collaboration between human rights institutions in Iran and Qatar, with a focus on exchanging experiences and best practices.

Iran and Qatar have maintained close economic and political ties, particularly since 2017, when Tehran extended full support to Doha following a blockade imposed by several Arab states. In addition to their strong diplomatic relationship, Qatar has played a key mediating role in regional issues, including those involving Iran.

Recent reports indicate that Tehran and Doha are working toward expanding their trade volume, aiming to reach $1 billion in annual exchanges. The latest diplomatic engagements signal a continued commitment from both nations to deepening their strategic partnership.