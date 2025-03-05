Ayatollah Khamenei says tree planting shows foresight for future generations

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said planting trees is a beneficial act that highlights the nation’s foresight for creating wealth for future generations.

All people should participate in planting trees as a good and righteous act so that with the increase of trees, the living environment will be refreshed and clean, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The Leader made the remarks while planting tree saplings to mark the National Tree Planting Day, which is marked each year on March 5.

“Planting trees is not only related to young people. All people of different ages should find enthusiasm and motivation towards this important, necessary, and beautiful work.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei planted trees to mark the National Tree Planting Day.