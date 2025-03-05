Hakim: Iran, S. Arabia should be a model for other countries in strengthening relations

Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, stated that the challenges facing the country and the region require us to be fully prepared to fulfill our religious and national duties towards our people and country. We must play a role with wisdom and responsibility in the face of the complexities and dangers surrounding us.

Speaking on Tuesday at the anniversary of Abdul Aziz Hakim's death, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement emphasized that Iraq is stronger than ever, not only due to past experiences but also because of the political and social awareness gained from them.

Referring to the need to support the Iraqi government, Hakim added that our insistence on supporting the government stems from our understanding of the importance of stability and the country's reconstruction.

Hakim emphasized the need for the rule of reason and wisdom in managing regional crises, away from foreign interference that has turned our region into an arena for competition and conflict over interests. He noted, "We are aware of our situation, the fate of our nations, and the peace of our region, and we do not need support from others. The wars, crises, and endangerment of the lives and property of our people are enough. Every hour a war starts in our region sets us back years."

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement stated that the Zionist regime's occupation and settlement policies pose a threat to the security and peace of our nations. He urged the UN Security Council to stop these harmful actions in the region. As long as the Palestinian issue remains unresolved and Palestinians are denied their land and resources, this threat will persist.

Hakim noted, "We once again welcome the strengthening of good relations between regional countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These two countries should serve as a model for other Arab and Islamic nations in strengthening relations and transforming them into a real platform for common strategic interests that benefit nations, governments, and future generations."