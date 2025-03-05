Tehran to host 5th Intl. Conference on Nowruz Diplomacy

TEHRAN - Tehran is set to host the Fifth International Conference on Nowruz Diplomacy and the Nowruz Trophy on March 8 at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Center.

Organized by the Nowruz Trophy Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Art Credit Fund and Niavaran Cultural Center, the event is set to bring together government officials, ambassadors, diplomatic delegations, international artists, and members of the media.

According to organizers, the conference will feature a diverse range of programs, including the presentation of The Nowruz Trophy, performances of local and international music, a special Nowruz theater production, and speeches by experts in Nowruz culture.

The event will commence at 16:00 local time with an expert panel discussion titled "Nowruz Peace" led by Shirin Tajik. Key speakers include Nematollah Fazeli, who will discuss "Nowruz Peace," and Mahtab Haji Mohammadi, who will speak on "Nowruz Rituals and Teaching Peace to Children."

Following the panel, an exhibition showcasing Nowruz-related cultural artifacts and artworks will open at 18:00. The official opening ceremony will take place from 19:00 to 21:00, featuring cultural performances and the prestigious Nowruz Trophy award presentation.

According to the Niavaran Cultural Center’s public relations office, this cultural and artistic event is open to the public, inviting attendees to celebrate the rich heritage of Nowruz and its message of peace and unity.

The ancient UNESCO-registered festivity of Nowruz that marks the new year, ushers in spring, and celebrates the rebirth of nature. Variously known as Novruz, Nowrouz, Nooruz, Navruz, Nauroz or Nevruz, this historic celebration is observed on the 20th or 21st of March in many countries along the Silk Roads, including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The name of this cross-cultural custom means No - ‘new’, and rouz - ‘day’ in Persian. It celebrates new beginnings and the return of spring which is of great spiritual significance as it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, and joy over sorrow. Nowruz includes rituals, ceremonies and cultural events, as well as the enjoyment of a special meal with loved ones.

Marking one of the holiest days of the ancient Zoroastrian calendar, Nowruz is an annual event that honors the shared heritage of the Silk Roads, its traditions, and the culture, associated with the birth of spring. Nowruz is celebrated by people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, and its customs have been passed down from generation to generation along the Silk Roads. Over time, Nowruz has developed and expanded, incorporating new social, religious, and cultural influences. Although the traditions and customs of Nowruz vary from country to country, there are many unifying features. For example, in most regions, before the festival people perform ritual dances such as leaping over fire and streams and many households also replenish their water supplies on the last Wednesday of the year.

In particular with relation to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Nowruz was inscribed as an element in 2009, and extended in 2016, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, at the joint initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In 2010, the “International Day of Nowruz” was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly. This Resolution welcomes the efforts of Member States where Nowruz is celebrated to preserve and develop the culture and traditions related to Nowruz, and encourages Member States to make efforts to raise awareness about Nowruz and to organize annual events in commemoration of this festivity.

In December 2024, Iran’s tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said the global registration of Nowruz transformed its cultural scope from a national and regional level to a global status that serves a sustainable foundation for enhancing peace and stability in today’s world, both for Iran and neighboring countries. He also emphasized that Nowruz connects the shared culture of Iranian ethnicities within the country, fostering national unity. On a regional level, it links the intangible heritage of 13 countries in the Asian continent.

Salehi-Amiri added that Nowruz is a key component of Iran’s cultural capacity, rooted in nature and shaped by a system of beliefs and calendrical calculations. Over time, it has evolved into a cultural identity and heritage. Thus, Nowruz symbolizes the creation of the world—earth, sky, water, plants, animals, and humans. It signifies the renewal of life, as the creative energy of spring revitalizes humanity’s cultural and social systems.”

AM