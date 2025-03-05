BMI wins social responsibility management award

Bank Melli Iran (BMI) won the Social Responsibility Management Award at the International Public Relations Conference.

According to the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran (BMI), at the 21st International Public Relations Conference of Iran, with a focus on "Personalization in Public Relations, Key to Effective Communication in the World of Artificial Intelligence (AI)," the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) succeeded in winning the Social Responsibility Management Award for its outstanding performance in this field.

The conference was held with the participation of a group of prominent experts, managers, and professors, and the organizations that have performed excellently in the fields of social responsibility, effective communications, and the use of new technologies were honored.

Winning this award indicates Bank Melli Iran (BMI)’s commitment to sustainable development, social responsibility, and the use of modern communication tools to provide better and quality services to society.