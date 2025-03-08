Maximum pressure policy as a tool for negotiation?!

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Shargh wrote about Trump's dual approach: Donald Trump announced in a recent interview that he had written a letter to the Iranian leader, expressing hope that Tehran would be ready for negotiations.

These statements indicate the White House's dual approach, which simultaneously uses a maximum pressure campaign and diplomacy to achieve its goals. Washington hopes to force Tehran to accept its conditions by applying pressure and limiting Iran's financial resources. The current state of relations between Iran and the United States is a combination of intense economic pressure and covert diplomatic efforts. Russia's diplomatic moves and Trump's recent statements about sending a letter to Iran indicate a desire to create space for possible negotiations. In the meantime, Iran insists on its positions and rejects any negotiations under pressure. The future of these tensions depends on complex diplomatic interactions and regional developments, but it seems that a lasting solution will only be possible through dialogue and de-escalation.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: The atmosphere is getting more complicated

Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed Trump's letter to the Leader of the Revolution in an interview with Kourosh Ahmadi, a former Iranian diplomat. He said: Speculation about negotiations between Iran and the United States has intensified once again. On the one side, the Iranian president referred to the efforts of Moscow and Washington to prepare the ground for negotiations, and on the other, news was released that Trump wrote a letter to the Leader of the Revolution of Iran and expressed his willingness to negotiate. This letter is a continuation of Trump's efforts to negotiate, which have been going on since his first round. The only difference is that it makes the matter a little more serious, and apparently the letter also has a threatening tone. Russia's efforts were predictable after Sergey Lavrov's visit to Iran. The problem is that Trump has given Putin a huge concession on the Ukraine issue. Russia wants more than 20 percent of Ukraine and is looking to influence Eastern Europe. Therefore, Putin needs to be able to do Trump a favor, and this complicates the matter.

Sobh-e-No: Acting smart instead of falling into negotiation trap

In a note, Sobh-e-No referred to some points about possible negotiations with America. It wrote: In the current situation, direct negotiations with the U.S. could be a trap whose costs for Iran exceed its benefits. However, using diplomatic channels, including Russia, could be a temporary tactic to reduce pressure without Iran falling into the trap of Washington's demands. This situation requires diplomatic intelligence and avoiding hasty decisions. Considering that Russia has agreed to mediate between Iran and the U.S., this opportunity can be used as a tool to reduce pressure on the country. Instead of falling into the trap of direct negotiations, Iran should use diplomatic opportunities to increase economic cooperation and reduce pressure. Tehran should adopt a strategy that not only it should avoid forced negotiations but also finds new ways to increase its economic and diplomatic power.

Ettelaat: Trump's dangerous plan to prevent Iranian oil export

In an analysis, Ettelaat discussed Trump's plan to disrupt Iranian oil sales. It said: The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a plan to stop and inspect Iranian oil tankers at sea, and this action would be carried out under a so-called "international" agreement. Trump has promised to restore the failed policy of "maximum pressure" to isolate Iran from the global economy and reduce the Islamic Republic’s oil exports to zero, an effort that has not yet yielded any results for Washington. Since experience has proven that this type of obstructionism is ineffective, the current U.S. administration is seeking to take action in the international arena. The provocative actions of the United States are coming at a time that previous attempts to block Iranian oil shipments have met with a reciprocal response. According to Ben Cahill, director for Energy Markets and Policy at the Center for Energy and Environmental Systems Analysis at the University of Texas, the longer the sanctions last, the less effective they will be, given Iran's capabilities and the fact that buyers find ways to evade them.