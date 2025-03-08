China's cutting-edge tech revolutionizes the global landscape

BEIJING- China’s state-of-the-art technology is making headway knocking Western innovations out of the park with its new pioneering initiatives.

As a representative of Iran and also the Tehran Times, I participated in a group interview with Guangdong delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Saturday.

It focused on the fields of renewable energy, electric automobile industry, battery recycling, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) organized the event which attracted domestic and foreign media corps. ACJA is a non-governmental organization well known in press circles. It has more than 200 institutional members including local and professional journalists associations, which embraces a total of more than 1,000,000 people engaged in journalism.

Wu Fengli, Board Chairman and President of Guangdong Topstar Technology Co., Ltd., threw a spotlight on China’s remarkable progress in the AI and robotics sector. He said the Asian nation’s advancements in technological innovation have attained a level of global competitiveness, posing a challenge to the supremacy of international corporations.

He stated that Topstar intends to collaborate with prominent domestic companies specializing in large models to create humanoid intelligent robots.

Topstar's fundamental competitive advantage is rooted in its profound integration of artificial intelligence with robotics, which ensures enhanced efficiency and accuracy in industrial manufacturing processes.

Wu dismissed speculation that AI-driven automation would lead to unemployment, stressing that robotics aims to complement human labor rather than replace it.

Wu said Topstar is willing to share its technology in the robotics sector with countries like Iran, which is China’s close ally.

Li Changdong, President of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd., shared his perspectives on China's prominent role in battery recycling and sustainable development. Brunp Recycling is leading efforts to address industrial waste issues.

Li’s comments centered on the shift towards renewable energy sources and the commitment to reducing carbon emissions as well as technological advancements.

He Xiaopeng, Chairman of Guangdong XPENG Motors Technology Co., Ltd., elaborated on the strategic objectives of XPENG regarding its international growth. He emphasized the company's dedication to establishing a presence in more than 60 countries, with the goal of positioning itself among the top three global exporters of new energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2027.

He said XPeng Motors plans to mass-produce flying cars by 2026 adding that it can become the first company globally to mass-produce these vehicles. He also expressed the company’s readiness to establish a presence in countries such as Iran in the future.

On the sidelines of the group interview, a robot was showcased which captured the interest of the journalists present. This AI-enabled robot is capable of moving autonomously and engaging in conversation.

China’s technological might has been on the spotlight since DeepSeek launched its latest AI model on January 27 which has gone down in history as DeepSeek Day.

The Chinese firm triggered a $1 trillion-plus sell-off in global equities markets with its cut-price AI reasoning model that outperformed many Western competitors, including American ones.

China has been working diligently to cultivate technology that is free from Western influence, particularly in light of the restrictions imposed by the United States.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted China’s technological achievements as proof that US restrictions would fail to hinder his country’s progress.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on the NPC's sidelines, Wang said, “Where there is blockade, there is breakthrough; where there is suppression, there is innovation.”

At present, China has emerged as a technological role model for numerous nations, owing to its significant advancements in the tech sector. As a result, these countries are eager to foster collaboration with China.





