‘ACJA willing to expand media co-op with Iran’

BEIJING- All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) organized a group interview with Guangdong delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Saturday, which attracted domestic and foreign media corps.

The event focused on the fields of renewable energy, the electric automobile industry, battery recycling, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics.

On the sidelines of the event, the Tehran Times interviewed ACJA on a number of issues, which come as follows.

Being asked about the exchange of media delegations between Iran and China to expand media cooperation between the two sides, they said: “Currently, the exchange and cooperation between ACJA and Iranian journalists organization is not much, which is not matched with our bilateral political relations as well as the economic cooperation. And, of course, ACJA would like to enhance the media delegation visits, joint interviews or coverage of some projects, media professional training, and something else. For right now, we would like to invite our counterpart in Iran to attend the coming 2025 Belt & Road Journalists Network Forum in July.”

Great opportunity for foreign media to know about development in China

In response to a question about the Saturday event organized by the ACJA, they said: “Regarding the event, from the two-hour long very active dialogue and interactions between the deputies and the media, you could know it is a very interesting and informative, and educative for overseas media. Three deputies are well-known entrepreneurs in China and even in the world in their respective fields.”

They highlighted that it is a great opportunity for overseas media to know the current development about the motors, critical material technology, AI, and robots.

“Vice versa, it's also good opportunity for the deputies to let the world know themselves as well as their business so that they could expand overseas market. Of course, a good opportunity to showcase Guangdong Province cutting edge in high tech since three deputies are from Guangdong”, they added.

Photo: Foreign journalists participated in a group interview with Guangdong delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, organized by All-China Journalists Association (ACJA).