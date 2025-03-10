Majlis holds 1st session on reforming Chamber of Commerce Law

TEHRAN - Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) has held its first session to review proposed amendments to the Chamber of Commerce Law, according to a senior Member of Parliament.

Jafar Qaderi, chairman of the Special Commission for Production Support and Overseeing the Implementation of the General Policies of Article 44 of the Constitution, stated that the session was convened to assess the draft amendments after receiving input from specialized committees. "Following this review, we will prepare the final report and submit it as a secondary commission," he said.

Qaderi, who represents the cities of Shiraz and Zarqan in Parliament, emphasized the necessity of revising the law, which he said has remained unchanged for three to four decades. "The existing flaws have led to disputes and conflicts," he noted.

The proposal to reform the law was initially introduced during the previous round of the Parliament, but despite extensive deliberations, the Economic Commission failed to reach a conclusive outcome. The bill has since been reintroduced in the new Parliament and referred again to the Economic Commission.

As a secondary commission, Qaderi's committee will oversee necessary revisions. "We hope that, in collaboration with the Economic Commission, we can finalize this bill,” he added.

EF/