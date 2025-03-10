Sykes-Picot Agreement II: From social engineering to separatist projects in West Asia

TEHRAN – The Zionist regime that has always faced security threats in its borders is seeking to exploit the domestic crises faced by neighboring nations, particularly Syria, to bolster its strategic situation and enhance its strategic projects.

After the fall of the Bashar Assad government, the Zionist regime intends to trigger religious and ethnic divisions through adopting dangerous policies, particularly in strategic regions such as the Golan Heights and southern borders of Syria.

Israel not only seeks to weaken the central Syrian government but also aims to change the domestic atmosphere in Syria through political and social engineering to its own interest.

In this regard, the Zionist regime has increased pressure on sensitive areas such as the Golan Heights and the linking routes, including the Damascus-Beirut Road. It seeks to gain control of these regions.

The Zionist regime has enhanced its relations with Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities, especially Druze in the Sweida and Golan regions. Therefore, following the fall of Bashar Assad, Israeli authorities, including Netanyahu, are seeking to prepare the grounds for establishing a federal government in Syria through wooing the Druze community.

One of the Zionist tools is financial investment. The Zionist regime intends to invest over 1 billion dollars to support Syria’s Druze community to encourage them to oppose the new government and trigger chaos in the country’s domestic policies.



As serious threats to Syria’s stability, these measures can intensify ethnic and religious divisions and increase domestic tensions.

Israel seeks to beef up its security position and expand its penetration in the region. The main goal of the Zionist regime is to bolster its expansionist policies and prevent any strategic threat from Arab nations. Druze, as one of the important minorities in Syria, have a pivotal role in materializing these goals.

If Israel accomplishes this project, Syria’s domestic crises will intensify, minimizing the possibility of Syria’s reconstruction and stability. It will also have disastrous consequences for the region.

If Israel can fully control the border regions through establishing autonomous states in Syria, the same thing will happen in other regional countries, resulting in instability and civil wars.

The international community should take serious and effective measures for preventing the expansion of these crises.

The world community opposes these conspiracies. The Zionist regime, which lacks any religious, political and moral legitimacy, has always used the bullying strategy to expand its dominance in the region.

Therefore, these projects are in line with strengthening Israeli foothold in the region with the US support. They seek to redefine the political maps of Western Asia and exercise power over Arabian countries.

The main goal behind these measures is to strengthen the Israeli position and guarantee the permanent dominance of this regime in occupied lands and its surrounding regions.

In this regard, a plan that can be considered as Sykes-Picot Agreement II has been compiled to change the borders and political map of the region. The plan not only seeks to stabilize the security of the Zionist regime but also intends to change the political and geographical shape of the region to the interest of Israel and protect it against security threats from Arab nations and resistance groups.

This project focuses particularly on dividing the regional countries, forming autonomous governments in strategic regions, and creating new borders that guarantee Israel’s security.

By implementing this project, the Zionist regime wants to impose its hegemony on the region, where Arab nations, as weak players, will be exposed to serious threats, and any cooperation among them will be prevented.

Pashavand is an expert in international affairs.

