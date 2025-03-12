“DallerGut Dream Department Store” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-A Persian translation of Korean author Miye Lee’s book “DallerGut Dream Department Store” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Kimia Fazai.

"DallerGut Dream Department Store," which is a whimsical department store nestled in a mysterious town, represents a sanctuary for dreamers. Both humans and animals flock to this extraordinary establishment to purchase and experience their wildest dreams, each crafted with care and intention.

The store is divided into various floors, each dedicated to unique dream experiences—from nostalgic childhood memories and culinary fantasies to aspirations of fame and delightfully elusive flying dreams, which are perpetually sold out. Some of the visitors seek solace in dreams that reconnect them with lost loved ones.

Penny, an eager new employee, views her job at the dream department store as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As she immerses herself in the enchanting operations of this surreal world, she forges deep connections with a vibrant cast of characters.

Among them is DallerGut, the wise and flamboyant owner who imparts wisdom about the significance of dreams; Babynap Rockabye, a renowned dream designer whose creations capture the essence of joy; and Maxim, the somber nightmare producer who grapples with the darker side of dreaming.

Through these relationships, Penny discovers that dreams serve various purposes—healing, personal growth, and the flourishing of the spirit.

The narrative weaves a rich tapestry of adventure and exploration, ultimately imparting a profound message about the importance of dreams in coping with the challenges of everyday life.

"DallerGut Dream Department Store" is the first book in a captivating duology, offering readers a magical escape and reminding them of the beauty that can be found within their own imaginations.

Miye Lee, born in Busan in 1990, graduated from Busan National University with a degree in Materials Science and Engineering. She began her career as a semiconductor engineer at Samsung Electronics.

In 2020, she released her debut novel, "DallerGut Dream Department Store," which was fully funded through crowdfunding in Korea and received enthusiastic acclaim. Her latest work is titled "Break Room."

