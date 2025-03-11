Tehran's special messages for Washington

TEHRAN - In a note, Hamshahri addressed Iran's lack of concern about U.S. threats and wrote: A review of the trends and developments in recent months and weeks shows that Tehran is not only not concerned about the threats and rhetoric of the Tel Aviv-Washington axis, but is also taking effective steps towards developing its deterrent strategies in various fields.

The way Tehran faces Washington's threats has been one of the most important areas of speculation among Westerners in recent days. In such circumstances, the line of analysis of "Iran's lack of concern about threats" is one of the issues that has attracted the attention of Western media and analysts. This issue is more prominent these days than before. Various evidence can be presented to prove it. The firm stances of senior officials of the country to the continuation of peaceful nuclear activities and the unveiling of new military achievements show that such policy, which the West has continuously continued over the past decades, have failed to create a significant obstacle in the path of pursuing the grand strategies envisaged by the Islamic Republic.

Ham Mihan: Iraq seeks to cut energy dependence on Iran

Ham Mihan wrote in a commentary: Despite being the second largest oil producer in OPEC and having large natural gas reserves, Iraq still has problems meeting its energy needs, including electricity or natural gas for cooking and heating (due to decades of war and sanctions). One of Iraq's most important vulnerabilities is its dependence on natural gas and electricity imports from Iran. Iran itself is also facing an imbalance between energy production and consumption. Another important challenge for Iran is the return of “maximum pressure” from the Trump administration. Sanctions have long made it difficult for Iraq to pay for its electricity and gas imports from Iran, and this issue has now become a crisis. The goal of Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy is to reduce Iranian oil sales to China to zero, to revoke Iran’s sanctions exemptions, such as investment in Chabahar Port, and pressure Iraq to stop electricity and gas import from Iran. If the sanctions waiver for Iranian gas exports to Iraq is not extended, we will have to look for alternatives.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Naval drills a message for the world

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to a naval military exercise being held jointly by Iran, China and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean. It said: This drill is being held while Iran's warships and other equipment have been designed and built by Iranian experts. These technological progresses were made under sanctions. This important drill indicates the failure of sanctions and serves as a model for the countries seeking indigenous security without depending on foreign powers. It should be kept in mind that despite the West's Iranophobia campaign, the Islamic Republic has always considered the security of the region as its own and has made many efforts in this regard. Given that a significant part of global trade is carried out by sea, Iran has also tried to play an effective role in global trade by building maritime capacities and being a pioneer in ensuring the security of global waterways. This drill sends a message to the world that the U.S. is still an unreliable party in the eyes of these three countries, and none of them is willing to abandon their friends in difficult circumstances in exchange for American promises.

Arman-e-Melli: ‘Iranian response’ to ‘American claims’

As the Leader correctly analyzed, Trump’s claim of sending a letter to Iran is intended to shape the world’s opinion in a way that the U.S. wants to negotiate and interact with Iran, but it is Iran that is not willing to solve the problem, de-escalate the tensions, or negotiate. However, the Leader took a clever stance against Trump's letter and conveyed the message that Iran is ready to negotiate but will not tolerate bullying, imposition, and tyranny. Undoubtedly, regarding the exchange of messages in the media and diplomatic arena, we are faced with two categories: one is the U.S. claim and the other is Iran's response. It seems that we must present our effective and logical response by properly and strongly utilizing our and others' software power and convince the global public opinion that negotiation, interaction, peace-seeking, and de-escalation are rooted in our Islamic and cultural beliefs and that we are the owners of the theory of dialogue among civilizations. Therefore, if we like this approach, then we can consider Trump's message as a special opportunity and give an Iranian response to the claims of Trump and other U.S. officials, which are accompanied by threats, bullying, and authoritarianism.