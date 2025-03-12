‘Expanding trade with Kuwait requires visa facilitation, land transport route’

TEHRAN – The head of the Iran-Kuwait Joint Chamber of Commerce said economic relations between the two countries are hindered by issues such as the lack of visa issuance for Iranians and the absence of a land transport route for goods.

Ebrahim Gholamzadeh, in a meeting with the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), stated that 40 percent of Kuwait's population is Shiite, many of whom frequently travel to Iran. He stressed that trade with Kuwait requires special attention and support from the Iranian government.

Abazar Barari, Secretary-General of the Iran-Kuwait Joint Chamber, emphasized the need to hold exclusive exhibitions showcasing the capabilities of both countries and to establish a joint Iran-Kuwait trade commission.

Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the TPO, also highlighted the visa issue and the absence of a joint economic commission, noting that the matter should be pursued through the Foreign Ministry.

He further pointed to the importance of leveraging the potential of Iranians residing in Kuwait to strengthen economic ties, adding that priority should be given to sectors with competitive advantages to boost exports to Kuwait.

In recent months, Iran and Kuwait have taken significant steps to enhance their bilateral trade relations. In June 2024, Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi and Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Omar Saud Al-Omar discussed developing a roadmap to broaden trade exchanges. They emphasized the need to establish a joint trade committee, which had been inactive for nine years, and to organize exhibitions showcasing Iran's export capabilities, particularly in the food sector.

Furthering these efforts, in September 2024, Gholamzadeh criticized the low level of trade between the two countries. He noted that Kuwait's annual imports total approximately $52 billion, yet Iran's share remains minimal.

Gholamzadeh called for increased Iranian exports to Kuwait, highlighting sectors like food products, construction materials, and minerals. He also invited Kuwaiti investors to explore opportunities in Iran's industry, agriculture, services, and tourism sectors.

These initiatives reflect a mutual commitment to strengthening economic ties, addressing existing challenges, and capitalizing on shared opportunities to benefit both nations.

EF/