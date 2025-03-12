We should not show weakness by insisting on negotiations

TEHRAN - In an interview with Foad Izadi, an expert on American affairs, Kayhan discussed the relationship between not negotiating with the United States and preserving national interests.

He said: Preserving national interests is an important indicator when considering negotiations or not. If there is a chance that will help guard national interests, we should pursue it, but if negotiations harm national interests, they should be abandoned. It is not honorable to repeatedly talk about negotiations with the United States. Repeated referrals will create an assumption among U.S. officials that the pressure policy has worked well and should continue. Currently, there is a consensus in Washington that Iran has been weakened. Insistence on negotiations will strengthen this assumption. The reality is that sanctions on Iran are not in Trump's hands but in Congress's. So far, Trump has not spoken about negotiating with Iran and has only used the word negotiation with other countries; therefore, we must be realistic and use the past experiences to make smarter decisions.

Iran: The snapback challenge

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper discussed the UN Security Council meeting on the level of uranium enrichment by Iran and wrote: The rapid speed of developments regarding the Iranian nuclear file strengthens speculation the West is seeking to accelerate pressure on Iran by triggering the snapback mechanism to restore the previous UN resolutions sanctions on Iran lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. It seems that the European sides (Britain, France, and Germany, which are known as E3) party to the nuclear deal are trying to follow the American anti-JCPOA approach and defend Donald Trump's sanctions policy against Iran for its nuclear program. This has also caused the Europeans, led by the U.S., to make unproven claims against Iran and ask the International Atomic Energy Agency to submit a comprehensive report on Iran. This atmosphere, which demonstrates the West's unconstructive and destructive approach to the Iranian nuclear issue, will quickly reinstate international sanctions against Iran, affect the negotiations that Iran has initiated in Geneva with three European countries party to the JCPOA, and destroy all diplomatic capacities.

Jam-e-Jam: The unipolar world is over

In a situation where geopolitical developments in the region and the world are becoming more complex day by day, strategic cooperation between emerging powers has become one of the key components in ensuring international security. The joint naval drill (Maritime Security Belt 2025) with the participation of Iran, China, and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean is highly significant. The importance of this drill is not just limited to its military dimension. Rather, the cooperation between the three major powers in this strategic waterway carries a clear message about the changing balance of power in the international system. Given the presence of observers from different countries, the military exercise can be considered a step toward consolidating Iran's position as an effective player in ensuring regional and global security. According to Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, the drill shows that Iran is a player in regional stability and security and it has placed its capacities on a positive path alongside other countries. We can play our role properly and with maximum power in the stability that exists in the region.