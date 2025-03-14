Exhibit of Iranian handicrafts on sidelines of joint naval drill with Russia and China

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing Iranian handicrafts was held on the sidelines of the joint naval drill conducted by Iran, Russia, and China in the Sea of Oman.

Hosted by the Iranian Navy in Chabahar, the exhibit showcased arrays of works crafted by artisans from Sistan-Baluchestan province, which is situated in southeast Iran, CHTN reported on Thursday.

The exhibition was intended to introduce the province's treasured handicrafts to the participants of the naval exercise, said Vahideh Rakhshani, the deputy tourism chief of Sistan-Baluchestan.

“Like in previous years, we have set up this exhibition to present our exquisite and meaningful handicrafts to international attendees,” she stated.

“The exhibition consists of seven booths at the Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, where local artisans are showcasing a variety of handmade products. The display has been well received by both domestic and international participants of the drill, many of whom have shown appreciation by purchasing handicrafts and supporting local artisans.”

Rakhshani underlined that Sistan-Baluchestan’s handicrafts are admired internationally, and the positive reception at the exhibition underscores their appeal. “The exhibition will continue to run until the conclusion of the naval exercise.”

On March 10, Iran, Russia, and China began joint naval drills in the region, marking the fifth year the three countries have conducted military drills together.

AM