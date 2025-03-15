Over 4,900 National Housing Movement units inaugurated in West Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development inaugurated 4,980 residential units under the National Housing Movement in West Azarbaijan Province during his visit to the region.

In a symbolic ceremony held in Urmia on Saturday, Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, alongside West Azarbaijan Governor Reza Rahmani and several homeowners, officially opened 68 units.

According to Peyman Aramoun, acting head of the provincial Transport and Urban Development Department, the construction of these units began three years ago, with an investment of 34 trillion rials (approximately $68 million).

Aramoun stated that out of the 68 newly completed units in Urmia, residents have already moved into 30. The project’s funding was evenly split between personal contributions and government support, with each homeowner investing 5.5 billion rials ($11,000).

The Abolfathi housing complex, which represents the broader 4,980-unit project, consists of three blocks—two five-story buildings with pilot floors and one six-story block. The complex spans 3,400 square meters of land and has a total built-up area of 8,200 square meters.

Minister Sadegh’s two-day visit to West Azarbaijan included discussions on housing projects and urban renewal efforts. She also participated in the inauguration of key infrastructure projects, including the Khoy-Qotur-Razi highway, major roads, and rural transport networks.

Additionally, the minister reviewed progress on regional transportation projects, including the Urmia-Tabriz freeway and the Razi border terminal in Khoy, highlighting the government’s focus on improving connectivity and urban development.

Iran's National Housing Movement is a pivotal initiative by the 13th government, aiming to address the housing needs of the nation's growing population by constructing four million residential units over four years. This ambitious plan seeks to provide affordable housing solutions, particularly for low-income citizens, with 3.2 million units designated for urban areas and 800,000 for rural regions.

As of July 2024, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development announced that 2.6 million units are currently under construction across the country.

To support this extensive development, Bank Maskan has financed the construction of 378,880 housing units, signing contracts worth over 17.5 quadrillion rials (approximately $3.5 billion) by March 2025.

Land allocation has been a critical component of the movement's progress. In the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), 2,333 hectares were allocated to National Housing Movement projects through approvals by the Urban Development and Architecture Supreme Council.

Additionally, the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation (IRHF) is constructing over 730,000 units nationwide, with more than 250,000 units already completed and handed over to their new owners.

The government's commitment to this initiative is further underscored by President Masoud Pezeshkian’s directive to relevant organizations to prioritize the National Housing Movement, emphasizing its significance in meeting the housing needs of the Iranian populace.

This concerted effort reflects a comprehensive strategy to enhance living standards and ensure equitable access to housing across Iran.

