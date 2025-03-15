Tehran, Astrakhan discuss cultural and health tourism co-op

TEHRAN - In a recent meeting, Seyyed Mohammad Kazem Abedi, the Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan, exchanged views with Hamza Davudov, a member of the Duma of Astrakhan Oblast, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations in cultural and health tourism.

According to ISNA, one of the key topics raised was the establishment of a direct flight route between Astrakhan and Rasht, which could serve as a catalyst for expanding economic, political, and cultural ties with the Russian region.

The officials also reviewed the potential participation of an Astrakhan delegation in the upcoming Iran Expo, emphasizing the importance of involving local officials and leading business representatives from Astrakhan in this significant economic event.

Furthermore, they underscored the necessity of following up on past agreements and accelerating the implementation of joint projects.

AM