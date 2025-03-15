Araghchi calls for stronger cooperation as Iran, India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties

TEHRAN – Tuesday marked a significant milestone in the history of Iran-India relations as the two nations celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commemorated the occasion with a message shared on his X account.

"Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between modern states of Iran and India. Of course, our shared history and cultural bonds go back centuries if not millennia, joining our nations at the hip. These ties have been paramount in paving the way for mutual growth and cooperation. Looking forward to further strengthening our partnership for the prosperity of our nations,” the top diplomat stated.

The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in centuries of shared history, cultural exchanges, and mutual respect. Modern diplomatic ties were officially established on March 15, 1950, and have since evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing trade, energy, and regional connectivity.

One of the most notable projects symbolizing this cooperation is the development of the Chabahar Port in southern Iran. This strategic port serves as a vital trade hub, connecting India to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. It is also a key component of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which aims to enhance trade links between Asia and Europe. India has invested in the modernization of the port, including a 10-year operational agreement signed in 2024.

The partnership between the countries is not without its difficulties, notably the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran. These sanctions create complications for financial transactions and investments, which could affect the progress of collaborative ventures such as the Chabahar port project. The U.S. is also reportedly poised to eliminate the sanction waivers that allowed India's involvement in Chabahar.

Indian authorities have said in the past that their bilateral ties are shaped by their own strategic interests, independent of outside influence.

