TEHRAN – The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stated that the situation in Iran remains "relatively controlled."

In an interview with an Argentine media outlet on Saturday, Grossi addressed concerns that Iran is nearing the capability to produce a nuclear weapon. He described Iran’s nuclear program as "highly ambitious and extensive," claiming that the country is enriching uranium to levels "almost suitable for military use."

"Iran remains a permanent item on the IAEA’s agenda," Grossi emphasized. He noted that Iran has shown fluctuations in its nuclear commitments, sometimes failing to fully adhere to international agreements, which has fueled tensions with the global community.

"In this period of intense international instability, particularly in the Middle East, the IAEA’s role in negotiations is absolutely essential," he added. "In Iran, we have a relatively controlled situation, though we are very close to the nuclear threshold."

His remarks come despite repeated assurances from Tehran that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and remains under continuous IAEA monitoring. Iran has long maintained that its enrichment activities comply with international regulations and are not aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

During the interview, Grossi also addressed the IAEA’s involvement in Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, stressing the agency’s critical role in ensuring nuclear safety.

"The IAEA has a very important responsibility in safeguarding nuclear facilities," he said. "During the war between Russia and Ukraine, we have actively worked to prevent a nuclear incident with radiological consequences."

Shortly after returning to the White House in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum accusing Iran of “destabilizing behavior.” The directive reinstated sanctions against the country and outlined plans to further strangle its economy.

The stated goal of the new directive is to bring Iran’s oil exports to "zero" by reviving the "maximum pressure" campaign—first introduced in 2018 after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This campaign included the re-imposition and intensification of sanctions that had been lifted under the JCPOA in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activities. The unilateral U.S. withdrawal and subsequent sanctions were widely criticized as destabilizing and counterproductive.

Despite Iran’s continued adherence to the deal’s nuclear restrictions—repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA—the Trump administration’s "maximum pressure" strategy targeted key sectors such as oil, banking, and shipping, severely impacting Iran’s economy and exacerbating humanitarian challenges.

The sanctions disproportionately harmed civilians, driving inflation higher and reducing access to essential medicines, while failing to produce meaningful diplomatic progress. European signatories, despite advocating for the deal’s preservation, have struggled to counter U.S. pressure or offer Iran tangible economic relief.

The Biden administration’s efforts to revive the JCPOA since 2021 were initially seen as a step toward easing tensions. However, these attempts largely failed to yield concrete results.

In response to mounting pressure, Iran has gradually rolled back its JCPOA commitments, increasing uranium enrichment levels and restricting IAEA inspections—a move Tehran justifies as a lawful reaction to the deal’s erosion.

On November 22, Iran announced its decision to activate advanced centrifuges and expand its uranium enrichment capacity. This move directly defied a resolution from the IAEA Board of Governors that criticized Iran’s nuclear activities, despite Tehran’s offer of new concessions.