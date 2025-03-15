Lars Svendsen’s “A Philosophy of Freedom” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “A Philosophy of Freedom” written by the Norwegian author and philosopher Lars Svendsen has been released in bookstores across Iran.

Navid Rashidian has translated the book and Nashr-e Now has brought it out in 391 pages. It is the latest title from the series “Library of Philosophy of Life” published by the publisher, Mehr reported.

Freedom of speech, religion, choice, and will—humans have fought, and continue to fight, for all of these. But what is human freedom really? Taking a broad approach across metaphysics, politics, and ethics, Lars Svendsen explores this question in his engaging book while also looking at the threats freedom faces today.

Though our behaviors, thoughts, and actions are restricted by social and legal rules, deadlines, and burdens, Svendsen argues that the fundamental requirement for living a human life is the ability to be free.

Originally published in 2013, “A Philosophy of Freedom” questions how we can successfully create meaningful lives when we are estranged from the very concept of freedom.

Svendsen tackles such issues as the nature of free agency and the possibility of freedom in a universe governed by natural laws. He concludes that the true definition of personal freedom is, first and foremost, the liberty to devote yourself to what really matters to you—to realize the true value of the life you are living.

Drawing on the fascinating debates around the possibility of freedom and its limits within society, this comprehensive investigation provides an accessible and insightful overview that will appeal to academics and general readers alike.

Lars Svendsen, 54, is a professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Bergen, Norway. He has published several books translated into 25 languages. In 2008, he was awarded the Meltzer Prize for outstanding research.

“A Philosophy of Boredom” (2005), “Fashion: a Philosophy” (2006), and “A Philosophy of Fear” (2008) are among his other well-known books.

SS/SAB

