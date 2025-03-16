Foreign journalists enjoy charm of nature, exciting activities in Mingsha Mountain 

GANSU- A number of foreign journalists from different countries visited Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City in China’s northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday.

Visiting this beautiful and wonderful site was a part of the journalists’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

The representatives of media from all over the world enjoyed the beauty of this natural site and experienced some existing activities such as camel riding and sand boarding.

They also took many beautiful photos on the site.

The visitors can also enjoy other desert activities in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring, such as hot air ballooning, ATV riding, and paragliding.

The Singing Sand Dunes (Ming Sha Shan) in Dunhuang are the sand dunes that give out a singing or drumming sound when the wind blows.

They are part of the Kumtag Desert.

The Singing Sand Dunes were originally known as the "Gods' Sand Dunes".

In the Records of the Grand Historian, Sima Qian described the sound "as if listening to music when the weather is fine."

During the Ming Dynasty, they came to be called by the current name.

Known admiringly as 'First Spring in the Desert', Crescent Spring in Dunhuang is situated at the foot of Mingsha Mountain.

Seen from afar, Crescent Spring resembles a crescent moon, hence its name.

A legend goes that the Seven Star Grasses, with specialized properties for curing difficult and complicated diseases, grow at Crescent Spring, and those who eat them will live forever, therefore, the Crescent Spring is also called 'Medicinal Spring'.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi