Iran to expand shipping routes to West and Southwest Africa

TEHRAN – Iran plans to expand its shipping routes to West and Southwest Africa following a decision by the African Affairs Task Force, chaired by the first vice president, a senior trade official said.

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), Mohammadreza Safari, acting director general for Africa at the organization, said on Sunday that Iranian shipping lines are currently operating between Iran and East and North Africa, with vessels regularly calling at ports in Tanzania, Kenya, and Libya. These ships sail to North and East Africa monthly or bimonthly, depending on cargo volume and logistical coordination.

He added that the task force has decided to establish a framework for expanding maritime connections to West and Southwest Africa, alongside plans to modernize Iran’s shipping fleet.

Safari stated that African countries are categorized into three priority groups for trade with Iran, with the highest priority given to nations where Iran has embassies, trade centers, and commercial attachés. These include Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria.

"Iran-Africa trade is largely based on barter agreements, which extend beyond simple goods exchange and involve complex financial and banking mechanisms," he noted.

Iran prioritizes minerals, agricultural products, and precious stones such as diamonds and gold to import from Africa, while for export, the focus is on petrochemical products, industrial equipment, and machinery.

However, Safari pointed out that African nations prefer investment in local production of equipment and machinery rather than direct imports. Currently, bitumen and urea are Iran’s top exports to Africa.

Safari announced a special plan for boosting petrochemical exports to Africa at the Iran-Africa summit in 2025.

Additionally, Iran has launched a comprehensive offshore farming program in Africa, which is considered crucial due to foreign exchange restrictions on importing agricultural inputs.

"Iran can use Africa as a supplier of essential inputs by allowing private Iranian firms to engage in offshore farming. However, this requires the Ministry of Agriculture to grant import permits and set quotas," he explained.

Safari stated that Iranian traders who invest their own funds and utilize barter mechanisms for offshore farming in Africa will be eligible for special incentives next year. Negotiations with the agriculture ministry are underway to finalize the operational framework.

Safari also discussed Iran’s overseas mining operations in Africa, noting that Iran has so far preferred to buy minerals rather than invest directly in African mines.

"If we can address concerns about capital outflow for investments in Africa, mining will not only cease to be a challenge but will become a top priority," he said.

He confirmed that Iran has already identified key mineral extraction priorities in Africa and has a clear strategy on how and where to operate. The transfer of Iranian technology and mining equipment to Africa is also part of this plan.

