Geneva hosts exhibit of Iranian women’s art

TEHRAN—On Monday, a special exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of Iranian women began in Geneva, coinciding with the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

According to Mehr news agency, citing the Human Rights Headquarters, the exhibition runs through March 24 (corresponding to Farvardin 1 in the Persian calendar).

The exhibition is organized by the Institute for the Protection of Women’s Rights, in collaboration with the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs of Iran, Iran’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, and other non-governmental organizations, the report said.

The primary objective of this initiative is to promote the artistic achievements of Iranian women and enhance international cultural exchange. Organizers aim to provide a platform for Iranian female artists to gain visibility in global artistic and cultural forums.

AM