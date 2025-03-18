EU says Israel must end strikes and resume aid to Gaza

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas says Israel must return to negotiations.

“The EU deplores the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza and the deaths of civilians, including children, in Israeli air strikes. Israel must end its military operations and resume entry of humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza. Hamas must release all hostages immediately,” Kallas said in a social media post, Al Jazeera reported.

“Palestinians and Israelis have suffered immensely over the past year and a half. The resumption of negotiations and progress towards the second phase [of the Gaza ceasefire] is the only way forward.”