Tehran, Tokyo insist on diplomacy in regard to Iran’s nuclear program

TEHRAN – The Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers have insisted on the need to “employ diplomacy” and launch “diplomatic talks” especially on Iran’s nuclear program, IRNA reported on Monday.

In a phone call, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Araghchi also thanked Takeshi for congratulating the Iranian New Year and put emphasis on deepening the old and friendly ties between Iran and Japan.

The two chief diplomats also called for continuation of dialogue to cement bilateral ties and help stabilize peace and security in the West Asia region.

In their phone talks, it was also agreed that their senior deputies hold talks.