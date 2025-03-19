Victory against UAE will confirm Iran’s spot at 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN - Victory for Iran against the UAE in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 on Thursday will almost surely confirm their spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Iran will welcome UAE to the Azadi Stadium holding a three-point lead over second-placed Uzbekistan while UAE are a further three adrift.

Iran - seeking to qualify for a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup - hardly put a foot wrong in their first six ties, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Uzbekistan on Matchday Three.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei, in having named a talent-laden squad, will expect another three points with Iran expected to be backed by capacity crowd at the Azadi Stadium.

Paulo Bento's UAE revived their hopes of taking one of the two automatic slots from the group with an impressive 5-0 win over Qatar on Matchday Six and the Portuguese tactician will be hoping his players can maintain the same form, the-afc.com reported.

Despite Iran - who won the reverse fixture 1-0 last September - having home ground advantage, Bento will rally his players to deliver as UAE chase a second appearance at the FIFA World Cup.